Report: Washington turned down first-rounder for Trent Williams

Getty Images

Washington still hasn’t seen Trent Williams, and the team continues to show signs of not being willing to show him the door.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, the team recently turned down what would appear to be a solid offer for the wantaway left tackle.

Echoing a report from Kevin Sheehan of 980 The Team, Finlay reports Washington was offered New England’s 2020 first-rounder in exchange for Williams, and turned it down.

If the reports are accurate (and not planted by someone for the sake of public relations), it would represent the Patriots being willing to invest in a top-level left tackle, after letting Nate Solder and Trent Brown walk in free agency the last two years.

There have been no signs so far that Williams is moving from his intent to never return to the team, after his frustration with the way the team handled his medical condition. He had a growth/tumor removed from his scalp over the offseason.

The team has said little, other than offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell making a public plea.for him to return last week. When coach Jay Gruden spoke about the situation last, he emphasized that they were getting 2018 third-rounder Geron Christian and veteran Donald Penn ready to play.