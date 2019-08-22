Saquon Barkley won’t play tonight

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley won’t see any snaps in the preseason apparently.

Barkley won’t play tonight against the Bengals in the team’s third preseason game, according to Dan Salomone of the team website. Barkley didn’t play in the first two exhibition games either.

Usually, NFL starters don’t play the final preseason game.

In 2018, Barkley played in the preseason opener before sitting out the final three exhibition games with a hamstring issue.

Barkley, who gained 2,028 yards from scrimmage last season, doesn’t need the reps. He just needs to be healthy come Sept. 8 when the Giants open with the Cowboys.

The other Giants who won’t play, according to Salomone, are nursing injuries: WR Golden Tate (concussion), CB Sam Beal (hamstring), CB Deandre Baker (knee), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), LB Alec Ogletree (calf), OT Chad Wheeler (back), OT George Asafo-Adjei (concussion) and WR Sterling Shepard (thumb).

Tight end Evan Engram was not on the list, so he could make his preseason debut tonight.