Steelers name Ray Sherman interim wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Steelers have announced the name of the coach who will work with the wide receivers in the wake of Darryl Drake’s death earlier this month.

Ray Sherman has been named the interim wide receivers coach in Pittsburgh. Sherman has been around the team as an observer throughout the offseason and training camp.

Sherman brings a lot of coaching experience with him, including a 1998 stint as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. He also served as an offensive coordinator with the Jets and Vikings and has also spent time as a position coach or assistant head coach with the Oilers, Falcons, 49ers, Packers, Titans, Cowboys and Rams. His last full-time gig was with the Rams in 2015.

“It’s been good because Coach Drake used to tell us that he would ask him questions,” Steelers wide receiver James Washington said. “For Coach Drake to tell us that explains the type of guy that Coach Sherman is and the knowledge he has and all that he brings to the table as a coach.”

In addition to that NFL work, Sherman spent more than a decade on college coaching staffs. One of those jobs was as the running backs coach at Purdue when Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was a graduate assistant.