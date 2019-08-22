Steelers sign Jayrone Elliott

Getty Images

Wednesday brought word that Steelers defensive lineman Lavon Hooks tore his Achilles and that meant it was only a matter of time before the team made a move to replace Hooks on the active roster.

That move came on Thursday. The Steelers announced the signing of linebacker Jayrone Elliott and that they have waived Hooks with an injury designation.

Elliott played in 38 games for the Packers between 2014 and 2016 and then moved on to the Cowboys in a 2017 trade. He played one game in Dallas, but was waived before the second week of the season. He spent time with the Saints in 2018 and played in the Alliance of American Football this year before a short stint with the Dolphins.

Elliott has 57 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble over the course of his career.