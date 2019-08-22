Titans kicker Ryan Succop expects to be ready for opener

Getty Images

The Titans had to wait to see their kicker actually kick again, but he said he’ll be there when it matters.

According to Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean, Titans kicker Ryan Succop kicked Wednesday for the first time since being activated from the physically unable to perform list, and said he planned to be ready for the regular season.

“That’s the goal. That’s the plan,” Succop said. “I think we’ll be ready to rock and roll by the time I get to Cleveland, for sure. It was nice being able to come out (Wednesday). I think the progress that I’ve made in the last three or four weeks has really taken off.”

Succop had surgery this offseason on his right knee, and missed the entire offseason program and the start of training camp while on the physically unable to perform list. He was activated Monday, and getting back to work was the first step in what he hopes is an on-time arrival.

He started kicking smaller footballs around two weeks ago, and spent the last few days getting back up to speed with his long snapper (Beau Brinkley) and holder (punter Brett Kern).

“I think just the next progression was kind of just getting him out there and being able to do field goal [work] with him,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Because when you’re on PUP, he can’t even work with Beau and Brett on the side. That’s considered against the rules of being physically unable to perform. The first step was getting him off that. The second step was getting him to work with those guys, and now the next step was, today actually, lining up and kicking and continuing to progress toward where we need him to be for the regular season.”

Succop bas been solid for the Titans, hitting 26-of-30 field goals last season.