Tom Brady plays three series in lone preseason outing

AP

Tom Brady didn’t leave New England’s game against the Panthers with a foot injury, which meant that he had the better night of the two starting quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium without a need to take on-field production into account.

While Cam Newton had to get medical attention on the sideline before heading to the locker room, Brady remained upright and walked off the field after a James Develin touchdown run in the second quarter ended the active portion of his evening.

Brady played three series in total and went 8-of-12 for 75 yards through the air. He also picked up three yards on his lone scramble of the evening. He completed his eight passes to four different Patriots receivers and hit Phillip Dorsett five times before heading to the bench.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Brady, which may mean Brian Hoyer is getting the night off in New England.