Tyrone Crawford hoping league sees his side after bar fight

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford faces possible NFL punishment for a Florida bar fight in March. He talked about his status publicly for the first time Thursday, meeting with two beat reporters.

Crawford said he has not spoken with anyone from the NFL yet.

“I am going to let God take it,” Crawford said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I can’t speak on it too much. I am going to let God take it and handle everything. However it works out, it works out. Hopefully, they see my side.”

Crawford was charged with unlawful assembly, a misdemeanor. In July, he agreed to enter a diversion program that will dismiss the charge if he stays out of trouble for six months and completes anger management.

Crawford got involved in the fight to assist his brother, according to Hill.

“I handled the situation the best of my abilities,” Crawford said. “I did what I had to do as best I could. I am trying to put it past me and maintain my focus on football.”

Crawford returned to individual drills this week after the Cowboys activated him off the physically unable to perform list. He underwent hip surgery in the offseason.