Vikings want to host another Super Bowl and bring draft to Minnesota

The Vikings want to bring the Super Bowl back to Minnesota.

Vikings executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said on Thursday that the team submitted an “expression of interest” to the NFL about hosting another Super Bowl earlier this month. U.S. Bank Stadium was the site of Super Bowl LII in 2018 and Super Bowl XXVI was played at the Metrodome in 1992.

The team is shooting for the game after the 2028, 2029 or 2030 season. The NFL has already announced host sites through 2024.

“This will be 10 years down the road from Super Bowl LII,” Bagley said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We did an outstanding job, our region, our state, our business leaders and we showed we know how to do great hospitality and host major events. We’ve since had the Final Four, which was exceptional, and we got great feedback even at this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta. The NFL said, ‘You guys did a great job in Minneapolis and in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.'”

Bagley said the team has also shown interest in hosting the draft in 2024, 2025 and 2026 and that the league deadline for such expressions of interest was on August 9. It’s not known how many other teams have joined the Vikings in bidding for the events.

The next step is for the league to go through the interested parties and then, per Bagley, it “basically self selects and they go basically into a negotiation mode” with the chosen city. If that doesn’t work out “they’ll move to somebody else who has expressed an interest.”