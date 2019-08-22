Will Fuller leaves practice early, Texans say he’s not injured

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was peeved to field questions about left tackle Matt Kalil‘s health at a press conference earlier this week and said that he’d give an injury report once the season starts.

O’Brien was less testy on Thursday when it came to questions about wide receiver Will Fuller‘s condition. Fuller is coming off a torn ACL and hasn’t played in either of the team’s preseason games, so his early exit from practice led to questions for the head coach.

O’Brien said that Fuller’s exit was about managing reps rather than a medical issue.

“We’re just trying to manage reps,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “With every veteran player, we try to map out before preseason starts. ‘We know this guy is going to be on the team. How are we going to get this guy ready for the first game relative to what his health is?'”

Fuller said last week that he’d like to play in a preseason game, but there’s no definitive word on whether he’ll play against the Cowboys on Saturday at this point.