Antonio Brown’s latest helmet grievance hearing is over

Posted by Mike Florio on August 23, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
AP

And now we play the waiting game. Again.

Antonio Brown Helmet Grievance 2.0 went to Antonio Brown Helmet Grievance Hearing 2.0 on Friday. It’s already over, per multiple reports.

A decision is expected next week.

Brown’s first helmet grievance went to a hearing two weeks ago. Three days later, Brown lost.

The second grievance is much stronger than the first one, primarily because the first grievance was so weak. This time around, Brown essentially is claiming that the NFL has tried to ban the Schutt AiR Advantage on the fly, without giving him the same one-year grace period that others (like Tom Brady) received when their preferred helmet models were banned in 2018.

It’s a solid argument, and the arbitrator is neutral and independent. But it still seems like an uphill climb for Brown, primarily since the NFL always seems to win.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Antonio Brown’s latest helmet grievance hearing is over

  1. When AB wins, he may actually lose, because he suffered a concussion in 2016 and missed a playoff game wearing his old helmet. If he suffers another concussion with the old model of helmet, then he has nobody to blame but himself. If I were him, I would change to the newer model voluntarily.

  3. Question: Will AB assume all CTE risk and not seek money from the league by using a non-league approved helmet?

    I think we all know the answer to that question…

  4. At some point. Someone needs to realize, that maybe just maybe he is doing all of this for the sake just skipping all the practices, and preseason. Not saying he isn’t training or anything like that. But we all know, deep down that no vet likes Preseason, they know their place, they know what is expected, but that doesn’t mean they want to be there. Maybe this is just that. Just maybe he is playing it off as something it isn’t.

  7. His grace period was last year, like every other player. He chose not to take advantage of it, knowing that his helmet was too old. The league couldn’t ban it because there were none available to test. Are you suggesting the NFL should have scoured the country for an example of every model of helmet, new or used, manufactured in the past 10 years?

  11. But Brady’s helmet wasn’t banned in 2018, it’s banned this year. Stop making it sound as if the NFL somehow bent the rules just for Brady (and so could be done this year for just Brown) when all players in 2018 could take advantage of the delayed start to the regulation change – AND SEVERAL DID. Presumably if Brown’s helmet had been tested last year he’d have been told it would fail but that a ban wouldn’t be enforced until 2019.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!