Baker Mayfield has a rough night without his playmakers

Baker Mayfield didn’t have his best weapons on the field as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Nick Chubb were among those sitting out the third preseason game Friday night.

But Browns coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t want to hear any excuses during his halftime interview with WEWS.

“Offensively, we’re not making any plays,” Kitchens said. “The balls are there to be made, and we’re not making any so that’s what usually happens when you can’t protect and you don’t make any plays.”

Mayfield played the entire first half, getting seven possessions and 32 snaps. The Browns gained 75 yards, had five first downs and kicked three field goals.

Mayfield finished his night 10-for-26 for 72 yards. His final pass of the preseason was intercepted as he got hit by Carl Nassib and threw high, allowing Jordan Whitehead to pick it.