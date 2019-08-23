Carlos Hyde no lock to make Chiefs’ roster

Getty Images

When the Chiefs signed free agent running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with $1.5 million guaranteed, he seemed safe to make the roster. And when the Chiefs opened the preseason, Hyde was their starting running back. But with roster cuts coming in a week, Hyde is no lock to make the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Star is projecting that Hyde will get cut, and that three running backs will make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster: Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson (along with fullback Anthony Sherman).

Damien Williams is expected to be the starter, and although Hyde previously seemed to be ahead of Darrel Williams and Thompson on the depth chart, that no longer seems to be the case. Thompson, a sixth-round rookie, has been particularly impressive and seems likely to make the roster, which means Hyde could get squeezed out.

Hyde was traded from the Browns to the Jaguars in October and then cut by the Jaguars in March. If the Chiefs cut him, he’ll be looking for his fourth team in less than a year.