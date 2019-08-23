Carson Wentz “clicking on all cylinders” even without preseason work

Posted by Charean Williams on August 23, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
AP

Carson Wentz said earlier this week that he will be ready for the regular season whether he plays in the preseason or not. It’s a good thing since the Eagles quarterback will get no preseason snaps.

Wentz sat out Thursday night’s preseason game after sitting out the first two preseason games. He won’t play the fourth preseason game.

Coach Doug Pederson didn’t feel playing Wentz was worth the risk, especially considering the Eagles lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist and Cody Kessler was diagnosed with a concussion.

Wentz is healthy.

He’s also ready, according to Pederson.

“He’s really done an outstanding job,” Pederson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “And even physically from his rehab back in the spring all the way through training camp, he’s clicking on all cylinders. His mind is good; his body feels fresh; and all the things that we’ve seen through camp, for me, that was the deciding factor.”

Wentz was injured in the first preseason game as a rookie and missed the rest of the exhibition games. He played three preseason games in 2017. He was not cleared from his knee injury during the 2018 preseason.

6 responses to “Carson Wentz “clicking on all cylinders” even without preseason work

  1. Little known fact ,,,, no quarterback in the NFL has ever won a Super Bowl after not playing a snap in the preseason !

  3. Hey @Billy, no Eagles team had won the Super Bowl before….. UNTIL THEY DID.

    Also, Gmen going 5-11 AT BEST this year.

  4. tb12greatest says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:57 pm
    He wasn’t very good last year WITH preseason snaps, so this ought to be good
    —–
    Reading comprehension must not be your thing. He didn’t play in the preseason last year. Either way, wentz has been looking great. If you’re not an eagles fan, you shouldn’t be worried about him. The fact that many of you ARE worried about him, just shows that you know he’s a legit threat. Hate all you want. You know he’s a good qb.

  6. I’d have to think that you’d need to face a live speed opponent to know if you were clicking on all cylinders.

    That would be like saying an actor X is undefeated in choreographed fights. Or the champ is undefeated with his sparring partner. While they could technically be true they are equally unimpressive.

    I’ve never been sacked while wearing my red non contact jersey.

