Daniel Jones appreciated Baker Mayfield reaching out

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reached out to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to explain himself after GQ published comments from Mayfield that he says were misconstrued as an attack on Jones.

For his part, Jones says there are no hard feelings.

“I certainly appreciated him reaching out,’’ Jones said, via the New York Post. “I realize he said that a long time ago and there’s no telling how he said it and I trust him.’’

Jones said Mayfield told him via text that “it was just a miscommunication and a misrepresentation of what he said.”

Jones accepted that.

“I told him it was all good and no worries,” Jones said.

We may now put the feud between these two young quarterbacks behind us.