David Moore will be “out awhile” after injuring shoulder

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said receiver David Moore injured his shoulder during Thursday’s practice. The news doesn’t sound promising.

“David hurt his shoulder, and he’s going to be out for a bit,” Carroll said, via audio from Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “I’ll let you know more when I know more about it.”

Moore is getting a second opinion on his injury, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.

Moore, however, will not heal in time for the start of the season, Carroll confirmed.

“He’s going to be out awhile,” Carroll said.

Rookie receiver DK Metcalf underwent knee surgery Tuesday. Carroll said Metcalf will be very active next week during practice, though that doesn’t necessarily mean a return to team drills.

The injuries give undrafted rookie Jazz Ferguson a chance for more reps.