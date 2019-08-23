Derrius Guice: I needed to get out there

Getty Images

When Washington drafted Derrius Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft, they were hoping to add a running back who mixed speed, vision and power to their backfield.

They didn’t get to see much of Guice as a rookie because he tore his ACL in the first preseason game. Guice played his first game since that injury on Thursday night and he showed glimpses of being the player that Washington was hoping they got last year.

Guice said he “needed to get out there, get my feet under me, get some contact to really see where I’m at” and he accomplished that goal right off the bat. His first run was a cutback that picked up seven yards and his second saw him use a stiff arm to dissuade one tackler before lowering his shoulder into Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

“When that corner came at me with the angle he took, I knew I had to give him an arm,” Guice said, via the Washington Post. “The safety, played him in college. He went to Florida. I’m a little salty with Florida, so I had to give him a little shoulder. Safeties, they get big eyes when they see running backs on the sideline. They feel like it’s an open shot for them but not me. I’m ready. . . . Felt like a college run for me, for sure.”

Guice ended the night with 11 carries for 44 yards and likely cemented a spot alongside Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in the regular season backfield.