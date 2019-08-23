DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle still competing for backup job

Getty Images

The Packers’ backup quarterback still is TBD, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst indicated last week that Aaron Rodgers‘ backup probably is someone on the roster already. That means DeShone Kizer or Tim Boyle.

It appeared the job was Kizer’s to lose as he has taken second-team snaps most of camp.

However, Boyle tightened the battle with his performance against the Raiders.

Boyle is 31-of-51 for 338 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions this preseason, while Kizer has completed 17 of 30 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“We’re going to evaluate them from here until that decision has to be made,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.