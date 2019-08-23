DJ Chark suffered a concussion Thursday night

Getty Images

The good news for the Jaguars on Thursday night was that first-round pick Josh Allen looked as good as advertised as a pass rusher.

The bad news is that two of their wide receivers left the game with injuries. DJ Chark suffered a concussion and Terrelle Pryor left the game with a hamstring injury.

Chark was injured while returning a kickoff. He stumbled and was down on a knee when he took a hit that caused him to fumble the ball. The fumble was overturned on review, but Chark remained down for several minutes before heading to the locker room.

The 2018 second-round pick has talked during training camp about his push to be a bigger contributor in his second season, but that effort will take at least a brief pause while he recovers.

Pryor was pulled later in the game and the veteran had dealt with hamstring issues earlier in the summer as well. Any missed time will likely increase the chance that he winds up on the wrong side of the roster bubble in Jacksonville.