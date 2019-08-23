Equanimeous St. Brown sprained his ankle Thursday night

Getty Images

A couple of Packers were carted off during Thursday night’s game in Winnipeg, but it appears both have avoided injuries that would wipe out their seasons.

Linebacker Rashan Gary said that he’s doing well after leaving the game in the first half and Friday brought good news about wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown as well.

According to multiple reports, St. Brown suffered a sprained ankle at the end of the first half of the game. It’s a high ankle sprain, so St. Brown is in line to miss somewhere in the neighborhood of four to six weeks while he recovers, but things looked like they might be more dire when he first went down on Thursday.

St. Brown was a sixth-round pick last year and caught 21 passes for 328 yards during his rookie season.