Former NFL lineman Barry Bennett and wife found dead

Getty Images

Barry Bennett, a defensive lineman who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, and his wife were found dead Wednesday, via the Associated Press. Foul play is suspected, and their 22-year-old son reportedly is the primary suspect.

The 63-year-old Bennett lived in Long Prairie, Minnesota.

A third-round pick in 1978, Bennett spent four seasons with the Saints. He then joined the Jets, playing in New York from 1982 through 1988. His career ended that same year, with the Vikings.

Bennett had retired from teaching physical education. Authorities are searching for his son.