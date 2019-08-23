John Harbaugh: Marquise Brown “didn’t really flinch” in first NFL game action

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that wide receiver Marquise Brown has “a ways to go” after foot surgery led to a delayed start to his training camp this summer.

Brown made some progress on Thursday by suiting up for and playing in his first preseason game. Brown caught a seven-yard pass from Trace McSorley to open the game, caught two more passes for 10 total yards, lost yardage on a running play when Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham sniffed out the Baltimore plan and had a two-point conversion catch wiped out by a penalty.

Brown said he was emotional about “finally being able to play” in the moments before the game, but Harbaugh said he thought Brown handled the situation pretty well.

“Seemed like he did OK, you know?” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I thought about trying to get him a deep ball in there, but just didn’t work out for us. It wasn’t long enough. But it was good to see him out there, and he didn’t really flinch.”

The first-round pick isn’t expected to play in the team’s final preseason game, so the effort to get him a deep shot will likely wait until the Ravens hit the field in Week One.