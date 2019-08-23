John Lynch: Nick Bosa has 50-50 chance to play opener

Getty Images

Nick Bosa has had the walking boot of his injured ankle for more than a week. The rookie defensive end is making progress toward a return for the season opener.

The 49ers, though, still aren’t certain they will have the No. 2 overall choice against the Buccaneers.

“Nick Bosa, he’s coming along really well,” Lynch said on KNBR. “I think truly, [him playing in] Week One, that’s, I don’t know, 50-50, but it’s going to be touch and go as to whether he makes it.”

Cornerback Jason Verrett also sprained his ankle Aug. 7, and Lynch also gave him a 50-50 chance of playing the opener.

“Those guys, everyone’s doing really good in their rehab,” Lynch said on the radio. “It’s just a lot of those, we knew would be close, so we’ll see as things get a little bit closer.”