Jordan Reed in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed was evaluated for a concussion during Thursday night’s game and received an all too familiar diagnosis when it concluded.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reed is in the concussion protocol. He will need to pass a series of milestones in order to be cleared to play again.

Given Reed’s history, it may be a while before that happens. This concussion, which was the result of a nasty hit to the head by Falcons safety Keanu Neal, is the fourth documented one of his NFL career and his sixth if you take it back to the start of college.

Vernon Davis will be the top tight end until Reed is able to resume playing.