Mike Tomlin confirms Roethlisberger will play, no word on rest of QB work

Ben Roethlisberger said earlier this week that he was “pretty sure” he’d be in the lineup for the Steelers in Sunday’s game against the Titans and that was confirmed on Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger will play for the first time this summer and that the rest of the team’s starters will also be in action. Roethlisberger said that he sees “some value” in playing in the preseason because it serves as a warmup that doesn’t come in a regular season where every game carries a high level of importance.

While Roethlisberger knows he’s the No. 1 quarterback in Pittsburgh, the identity of his backup is less clear. Josh Dobbs started the first preseason game and Mason Rudolph started the second as they compete for the job.

Tomlin did not say which quarterback would follow Roethlisberger into the game, so that will bring a bit of intrigue to the final preseason game of the weekend.