Panthers “cautiously optimistic” Newton can be ready for opener

AP

The Panthers are feeling optimistic. Or at least buying themselves a minute to come up with a Plan B.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney confirmed that quarterback Cam Newton has a “mid-foot sprain in his left foot.”

Hurney also said “we are cautiously optimistic he will be ready for Week One.”

That would be the best-case scenario for the former MVP, giving him 16 days to prepare to play the Rams.

It also gives them a second to find a better backup plan, after Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier have so far not proven themselves ready for the job.

For an experienced team that went all-in on a number of veteran free agents this offseason (Gerald McCoy, Matt Paradis, etc.), leaving the backup quarterback position in the hands of kids was a strange choice — more of a wish than a plan.

Now, we have to see if they truly think Newton’s going to be well, or whether they scramble to add some veteran cover.