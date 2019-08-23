Pete Carroll is hopeful that DK Metcalf will be back next week

Getty Images

Sometimes, a “week-to-week” absences lasts plenty of weeks. Sometimes, it doesn’t.

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described the recent knee surgery undergone by rookie receiver DK Metcalf as a “week-to-week” proposition. On Friday, Carroll suggested that Metcalf will be back next week.

“The reports, everything, there’s no swelling at all,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s really on track to really make a great recovery. He reported in incredible shape, so we don’t think he’s going to lose much in a couple weeks. He’ll be active next week for sure and doing a lot of stuff. He’s making a great recovery so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that he can make it back with it.”

Metcalf, a rookie who captured plenty of attention during the pre-draft process thanks to his cartoonish physique and incredible straight-line speed, fell deep into round two because of concerns regarding durability and a limited route tree. It looks like he currently has a chance to be ready to play when the regular season begins with a visit from the Bengals.