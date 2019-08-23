Rashan Gary says he’s well after leaving game against Raiders

AP

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary left the sidelines on the back of a cart Thursday night in Winnipeg. However, Gary says there’s no need for alarm.

“I’m well, thank you for your prayers and concern!” he said on a posting to his instagram account.

Gary left the game against the Oakland Raiders late in the first quarter. Gary dropped into coverage and collided with Raiders receiver Marcell Ateman. After walking around briefly he sat down on the turf before being attended to by trainers and eventually walking off the field. From there he hopped on a cart to head into the locker room.

Gary, who has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, had also limped off the field earlier in the game before returning to action. The outside linebacker was credited with one tackle during his time in the game.

A player leaving the field of play on the back of a cart is usually reason to worry. But in Gary’s case it appears he has avoided any significant issue.