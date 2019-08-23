Ravens announce Paul Worrilow signing

Getty Images

The Ravens brought linebacker Paul Worrilow in for a physical on Friday as a precursor to signing him and Worrilow got the green light from the medical department.

An official announcement of the deal came on Friday afternoon. There was no corresponding move needed to get him on the 90-man roster.

Worrilow missed last season with a torn ACL and didn’t get on the field for either of the Eagles’ first two preseason games before he was released last weekend. His last game action came with the Lions in 2017 and he recorded 30 tackles in 13 games.

Worrilow will have a week to try to convince the Ravens he’s worth keeping on board for the coming season. There are eight other players vying for inside linebacker roles in Baltimore.