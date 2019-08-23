Ravens with 16th straight preseason game, for what it’s worth

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a 104-72 record in 11 regular seasons, a .591 winning percentages that makes him one of the better coaches in the NFL.

But he has a 36-12 record (.750) in preseason games, which pretty much makes him the King of August.

The Ravens won their 16th straight exhibition game last night, beating the Eagles. Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, it’s the longest preseason win streak in at least the last 25 years.

“I don’t know how significant it is,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s significant in a sense that I think our coaches do a great job of coaching in training camp. We develop players really well.”

Of course, his soft-pedaling the streak might belie a different emphasis.

“I think it means a lot,” rookie quarterback Trace McSorley said. “At the end of the day, winning is what matters. Coach Harbaugh preaches winning all the time.”

The Ravens have been generally successful and have won a Super Bowl under Harbaugh, so he gets some benefit of the doubt as to his motivation, but it would be a mistake to make too much of the results of ultimately meaningless games.

Over the last three years (during this DiMaggian streak of preseason dominance), the Ravens are 7-2 in the first three games of those seasons. But they’ve only made the playoffs once during that time.

So maybe all this means something greater.

Or maybe not.