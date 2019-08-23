Report: Ravens intend to sign Paul Worrilow

Getty Images

The Ravens played the Eagles on Thursday night and they’re expected to sign a former member of the Eagles on Friday.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that the Ravens are bringing linebacker Paul Worrilow in on Friday with the intention of signing him to their 90-man roster. The deal is pending a physical and passing it may be less than a sure thing for the veteran.

Worrilow tore his ACL last year and didn’t appear in any preseason games with the Eagles before being released last weekend.

When healthy, Worrilow was a regular starter for the Falcons after joining the team in 2013 and he spent the 2017 season with the Lions. He has 415 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions over the course of his career.