Sean Lee wants preseason snaps for the live, full-speed reps

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee on the first day of the team’s padded practice July 29. Considering Lee’s injury history, the Cowboys have taken a deliberate approach in his return.

But he wants to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans.

“I feel great, great to be back with the guys for practice, something I always enjoy,” Lee said. “The trainers did an unbelievable job with this knee. I’m ready to keep building, continue to progress.

“It’s good to get live reps, particularly as a linebacker. Tackling live is something we don’t do so being able to get that under your belt, that live full rep at full speed always helps.”

Lee missed nine games last season with injuries and has missed 51 in his career, 50 of those for injury. After losing his weakside linebacker job to Leighton Vander Esch last season, Lee will move to strongside linebacker this season.

“I’m working on staying healthy,” Lee said. “I think I can help on the field. I still feel like I’m able to make plays when I’m able to practice and play consistently, and that’s my goal.”