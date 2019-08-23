Steve Keim calls Cardinals “forward-thinkers” in use of analytics

Getty Images

The Cardinals are trying to dig themselves out of the bottom of the league after last year’s 3-13 mark, and they believe they’ve hit on a tool to help them get there with the creation of a three-person analytics department this offseason.

Cardinals General Manager told the team’s website that he and owner Michael Bidwill are serious about using data to put the Cardinals on the cutting edge in their decision making.

“Michael and I talked it through, and for two middle-aged guys, I feel we are both forward-thinkers that aren’t so proud to think you can’t learn something new,” Keim said.

Keim said he’s committed to creating a front office where there’s no antipathy between the scouting department and the analytics department.

“When you start out in the scouting business, you don’t want to hear the word analytics because you know [scouting] is something that is an instinctive thing, something you were born to do as a scout, evaluate talent,” Keim said. “Analytics generally scares the old-school mentality because you think it’s put in position to do your job for you, which is not the case. For me, it’s a great tool to either back up the theories you have or to maybe put into question some of your theories and create a checks and balances system.”

Keim knew after last season’s results that the Cardinals needed a new approach, and he hopes a greater emphasis on analytics leads to a better product on the field.