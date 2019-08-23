Taylor Lewan appeal denied, will serve four-game suspension

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy was heard this week, but his argument did not carry the day.

Lewan’s suspension was upheld and he will begin serving his suspension in the week leading up to the first game of the regular season. He will be eligible to practice with the team and play in both of their remaining preseason games.

Lewan released a video in July announcing a test showed the banned substance ostarine in his system and said he took a polygraph test to show he did not take knowingly take it. The policy makes no exceptions for that as players are deemed responsible for anything in their system.

Dennis Kelly is expected to fill in for Lewan over the first four games of the season.