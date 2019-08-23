Tom Brady revels in pissing the defense off by running

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did a surprising thing on Thursday night: He ran for a first down.

That’s surprising both because it’s just the preseason, and Brady didn’t have to put his body at risk by running downfield, and also because, well, he’s Tom Brady. He’s not exactly known as the swiftest runner.

But Brady says he loves it when the opportunity arises for him to make plays with his legs.

“I think those are important plays,” Brady said, via MassLive.com. To get a first down conversion on me scrambling, I’m sure the defensive coordinator is like ‘What the heck. We gotta stop [Julian] Edelman, we gotta stop [James] White, we gotta stop the run game. We gotta stop these great players and all of a sudden Brady for a scramble.’ That’s gotta piss ’em off pretty good. I revel in that.”

Brady had 10 rushing first downs last year. He thinks 16 would be a good goal for this year.

“Hopefully I can do that once a game,” Brady said. “I think I’d be good with that. If they give the the opportunity, I’ll take it. I just don’t think it can be much more than four or five yards.”

Brady has pissed opposing defenses off for two decades, and he’s not going to stop now.