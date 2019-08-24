Andrew Luck: Retiring “the hardest decision of my life”

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 24, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

Moments after being booed by some Colts fans, Andrew Luck talked about how difficult it was to leave them.

After news of his shock retirement broke, Luck spoke moments after the Colts preseason game he watched from the sidelines.

“This is not an easy decision,” Luck said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “Honestly it’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

The 29-year-old Luck talked about being “stuck in a cycle of rehab from numerous injuries, and said the multiple issues had “taken my joy of this game away.”

“I can’t live the life I want to live,” he said of dealing with the injuries, including the latest ankle issue.

Luck’s becoming emotional while he talks about this, but he has always been an extremely grounded human being, who didn’t let the result of a ball game define him.

And as tough as the decision must have been, he looks to be at peace with his decision.

35 responses to “Andrew Luck: Retiring “the hardest decision of my life”

  2. The guy has money and brains. He would like to keep the latter. Playing for a second rate organization takes its toll. Maybe he will feel differently after a year away from the Colts.

  7. Coward, thief, and quitter.
    He stole a paycheck for half the season in the league.
    The Chiefs beat him to a pulp last playoffs, and now he is scared to play.
    He quit on his team with only 2 weeks until the regular season begins.
    Luck is an embarrassment to the Bradshaws, Stablers, and other greats.
    Patrick Mahomes laughs at Clown Luck

  8. I’ve been secretly holding on to the slim hope that my Panthers would pry Jacobi Brissett away. Nope. Not a chance. We’re outta luck on that one.
    ———————–

    Sorry, Panthers are stuck with that loudmouth Cam Newton

  9. Take a special kind of loser franchise – like Detroit, or Indianapolis – to have a great player, and then mismanage the situation so badly that he up and quits on you.

  10. 1. McDaniels’ 180 was just after an independent medical on Luck ordered by Josh.
    2. In April 2017 Luck admitted he’d been struggling CONSTANTLY since Sept 2015 with that same shoulder injury (oddly it’s not what 3 years of Injury Reports stated).
    3. Colts lied about that and other aspects of Luck’s health FOR NEARLY FIVE YEARS.
    4. Brissett was kept despite good offers this Feb in a high-demand low-supply year.

    So I’m just here to remind those Colts fans who kept thumbing down my warnings about Luck’s health – yes, I told ya so. I told you frequently. For Years.

  11. Luck and his wife are expecting their first child. I would imagine, none of us will ever know the entire story. Godspeed!!!!

  12. Hard not to think he might be leaving now, to eventually become the catalyst ie key player used to promote his dads brand new football league – the XFL??

  13. Guess quality of life won out over the rehab/ injuries. He made his millions and young enough to parlay his presence into something. Good luck!

  15. Honestly, this team has been a dumpster fire ever since Robert Irsay took control of it. It is one of the worst managed and chaotic franchises in NFL history. Its only saving grace was having two of the best QBs of the last 30 years fall into its lap. Bill Polian and Tony Dungy are the only people that have ever brought any sense of professionalism to this franchise. Everyone else is a joke. I feel bad for Frank Reich because I think he has the makings of a good coach, but he’s been left with nothing now.

  17. I feel for Luck…he’s seems like a really good guy, not cashing a check when his heart isn’t in it….as for the Colts…. I hope their back to the cellar for the next century for all their corruption and offenses.

  22. Luck and the Dolts were never the same since they were caught with underinflated footballs the night of the 2014 AFC championship game and the league has been checking PSI ever since.

    It really isn’t rocket science folks. The simplest explanation is most often the most accurate one.

  25. “brendafortheboyz says:
    August 24, 2019 at 10:41 pm
    Luck and his wife are expecting their first child. I would imagine, none of us will ever know the entire story. Godspeed!!!!”

    If she forced him into this, I could only say Gisele has openly been trying to force Brady to quit for the better part of 6 or 7 years now….good luck. That dude’s fire burns white ho!

  27. shocking, but save the hate. its a small community, the truth will get out. dont dog on the man until you’ve walked on his 123m? shoes..

  29. logicalvoicesays says:
    August 24, 2019 at 10:47 pm
    RGIII NEVER QUIT. He fought and fought and will be a Pro Long after Luck. RGIII is an inspiration!!!

    ____________________

    ugh. i knew you’d resurface.

  30. Wow,wow,wow! I DID NOT see this coming. But if that’s what he feels, then so be it. Young fella walking away with his money and brains intact. I am not a Colts fan, but but would say ‘Away with you boy, and the best of luck to ya’ Shame on the childish Colts fans who booed him and took off his Jersey. Grow up and get a life! Andrew Luck certainly has…

  31. Good luck Andrew, sad it ended this way but it sounds to me that you made the best decision for you and your family. Best wishes

  34. Just saw a line on Fox Sports indicating Luck retired due to “Mental fatigue”….Half the country has mental fatigue.

    Guess its easier to manage when you have $97M in your pocket and few to no bills…

  35. Geez Colts Fans! You don’t OWN the GUY! Berry Sanders walked away from the Lions, Robert Smith did it to the Vikings, Earl Campbell.. on and on. He has a family, and himself to In 2-3 years to think about it he may change his mind. At least you should get a comp pick.

