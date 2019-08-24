Andrew Luck: Retiring “the hardest decision of my life”

Getty Images

Moments after being booed by some Colts fans, Andrew Luck talked about how difficult it was to leave them.

After news of his shock retirement broke, Luck spoke moments after the Colts preseason game he watched from the sidelines.

“This is not an easy decision,” Luck said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “Honestly it’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

The 29-year-old Luck talked about being “stuck in a cycle of rehab from numerous injuries, and said the multiple issues had “taken my joy of this game away.”

“I can’t live the life I want to live,” he said of dealing with the injuries, including the latest ankle issue.

Luck’s becoming emotional while he talks about this, but he has always been an extremely grounded human being, who didn’t let the result of a ball game define him.

And as tough as the decision must have been, he looks to be at peace with his decision.