Bills’ Josh Allen sees much to improve after third preseason game

Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not throw an interception in Friday night’s third preseason game. But he knows he got away with one.

Allen threw a bad pass that was picked off, only to have it wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty, and he said afterward that he needs to get better before the start of the regular season.

“Obviously, I wish I was a little smarter with the football tonight,” he said, via the Buffalo News. “There was one play in particular we got bailed out there, but it’s something that I just can’t do and I know I can’t do that. . . . I understood that we wanted to run the ball and I wanted to take a shot, and I can’t go with that mindset. But I’m glad it happened in the preseason. It was just a little reminder of what I can and can’t do.”

Allen also had a couple of bad passes on which he and his receivers appeared to have a different understanding of where the ball was going.

“Yeah, just some communication things,” Allen said. “Obviously, I could have delivered a better ball. I wish I did in those situations. But, again, it’s something to learn from. Get on the same page here. It takes a couple of those to understand we’re lacking communication somewhere, so like I said, I’m glad it happened now. We can address it and go on from there.”

Allen got plenty of work in the preseason, more than most starting quarterbacks. And he knows he needed it.