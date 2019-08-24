Bruce Arians angry at Bucs’ offensive line

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians described his offensive line in a very Bruce Arians-like way after Friday night’s preseason game.

Asked how his offensive linemen played in the game against the Browns, Arians was succinct.

“They got their ass kicked one-on-one. Simple,” Arians said.

The Buccaneers’ starting offense struggled mightily, with Jameis Winston completing 9 of 19 passes for 88 yards and getting sacked five times as they were shut out in the first half. The backups played a bit better in the second half, but Arians made clear that he’s unhappy with the way the guys who will be on the field in Week One played.

Those guys won’t play in the final preseason game, and they’ve got a lot of work to do to be ready for the regular-season opener against the 49ers.