Bucs activate Justin Evans, add Vincent Testaverde

Getty Images

The Buccaneers brought back quarterback Vincent Testaverde for another week, but also added a player who should help them for a longer term.

The team announced the addition of the son-of-Vinny for a third stint this offseason, and also activated safety Justin Evans from the physically unable to perform list.

Evans went on injured reserve last December with a foot injury, which kept him from being ready for the start of camp. He passed his team physical Saturday.

Evans started 10 games last year before the injury. The 2017 second-rounder had 11 starts as a rookie.

Testaverde was also with the team for a week and a half earlier in training camp as well as rookie minicamp, and he could get some time in the fourth preseason game since they don’t want to get Jameis Winston killed and Blaine Gabbert suffered a dislocated shoulder, leaving Ryan Griffin as the only other quarterback on the depth chart.

To make room for Testaverde on the roster, the Bucs waived rookie outside linebacker Kahzin Daniels with an injury designation.