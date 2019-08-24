Carli Lloyd “got some inquiries” after making 55-yard field goal

Posted by Mike Florio on August 24, 2019
Chicago Bears, we are looking at you.

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd tells SI.com that she “got some inquiries” after banging a 55-yard field goal through skinny uprights after a Ravens-Eagles joint practice earlier this week.

There’s been some interesting chatter about it,” Lloyd said, via NJ.com. “I think anything is possible. It’s been really interesting because for me, I’m just an athlete. I’m a competitor. But for so many other people, I think they’re starting to think, will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point? And I think we’re kind of at that crossroads as far as equality and, you know, just women empowerment, so you’re kind of being in the crosshairs of that.

“I’ve definitely got some inquiries, I’ve definitely got some people talking. Anything’s possible, but right now, I’m strictly a soccer player, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Lloyd, whose interview with SI.com’s Planet Futbol can be seen here, would need to work on nuances starting toward the ball at the snap, not after the holder has the ball in place. But she already knows a thing or two about anticipating the arrival of a ball before kicking it, so she’d surely figure that out quickly. The leg strength is the thing that can’t be taught, and she’s also shown that she can perform when millions are watching.

So why not give her a tryout? And, if she passes, why not give her a chance to kick in a game that counts? For all the ruckus the NFL made out of the publicity stunt tryout from Lauren Silberman in 2013, Lloyd actually has shown that she has the chops to make something more than a chip shot.

23 responses to “Carli Lloyd “got some inquiries” after making 55-yard field goal

  2. Inquiries? From whom? Certainly not any NFL teams because, as a previous poster mentioned, you don’t get ten yards to run up and make the kick. It was an impressive kick but was essentially a kickoff.

  4. Most NFL kickers can make PRACTICE 70+ yard field goals(you can find many videos online).

    Unless she is near 100% from 50-55 she doesn’t have the leg for the NFL on merit as can’t do kick-offs.

  5. She’s an amazing athlete and likely would only ever be a place kicker (no kickoffs), but I wonder what would happen if ever a kick was blocked. Would she be instructed to just hit the deck? Put it this way… Martin Gramatica had 30 lbs on her. NFL defenders would go nuts at the opportunity to lay a hit on her.

    Also, I wonder how many other professional soccer players could hit a 55 yard field goal with a running start. Is that something we should be impressed with or not? I’m not comparing what she did to what I could do, but what other professionals can do.

  7. I don’t know specifically if Lloyd could make it as an NFL kicker. But I’m surprised more teams don’t try to convert more soccer players into kickers.

    For anyone who’s never watched a pro soccer match, they can kick a ball ridiculously far. Goalkeepers, defenders, strikers, whatever. Most of them have incredible leg strength and flexibility.

  8. 33vikes says:
    August 24, 2019 at 11:39 am
    Great kick and she’s awesome. You don’t get 6 yards to run up on the ball in the NFL.

    You’re right. You get 7 yards to run up on the ball in the NFL.

  11. Basically, if a person can prove they can make kicks when it matters their gender really doesn’t matter. I’m sure there are plenty of people who can kick a field goal if trained and given the chance. That is not how things work though. You’re asking a lot from a GM to give someone who never played football an NFL spot on the roster or practice squad over someone who has been doing it for years.

  13. Huge difference running up 10 yards to make a field goal. Then add the pressure that comes with doing it infront of millions with a game on the line. Not to mention in real life you dont get to edit out your first five misses. It was fun well it lasted and I’m sure nike will make some shoe ad anything you can do I can do better crap. But if a girl could kick as good as a make kicker ,trust me they would have one in the nfl . Kickers are at a premium. If you or i could hit from 50 consistently we would get a shot. Its not going to happen now or ever.

  14. Sure. Because every NFL team is looking for a 37 year old rookie kicker.

  15. This is not about female empowerment. If you’re good enough, you will get a chance. If you’re not, you won’t.

  19. The sheer amount of sexism on most of the comments from sad men who never had a chance out of a div 3 high school to even play in the college level is just sad. Like any in existence, if someone is physically capable of doing it, they should be able to do it. I’m not saying that she is good enough, but to immediately write her off is nothing but your inadequacies being shown in text. In more than just theory, a women could even play wide out or corner, given there are women who are more athletic and stronger than some of the starting WR and Cbs in the league atm, so to write off a kicker who clearly has the leg and CLEARLY show that it is because it is someone who happens to have two X chromosomes is pathetic.

  20. steveop24 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 11:58 am
    33vikes says:
    August 24, 2019 at 11:39 am
    Great kick and she’s awesome. You don’t get 6 yards to run up on the ball in the NFL.

    You’re right. You get 7 yards to run up on the ball in the NFL.

    You’re quite wrong on that. While it’s true that a FG/XP will be kicked from 7-8 yards behind the line of scrimmage, a kicker generally takes 2-3 steps back, and 2 steps over.

    And unlike Lloyd, who waited until the ball was down before starting her steps, you better being starting your steps as soon as the ball hits the holder’s hands, otherwise you’re in real danger of the kick being blocked.

  22. 31mt…most NFL kickers have years of soccer experience.

    Unless Lloyd can make such uncontested field goals from 65+ yards, as all NFL kickers can, no reason for anyone to give her a tryout.

    Kicking with no line pressure in front of you makes it an easier lower trajectory. So if the longest she can kick with no line pressure is 55, she’d probably only be good from around 45ish in a game. That’s really good, but not NFL good.

  23. steveop24 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 11:58 am
    33vikes says:
    August 24, 2019 at 11:39 am
    Great kick and she’s awesome. You don’t get 6 yards to run up on the ball in the NFL.

    You’re right. You get 7 yards to run up on the ball in the NFL.

    At most 3 steps! She was trying a field goal, not a kickoff!

