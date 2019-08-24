Freddie Kitchens liked Austin Seibert’s kicking a lot on Friday night

Getty Images

Friday night wasn’t the best night for the Browns offense, but there were positives in other areas.

One was the work turned in by kicker Austin Seibert. The fifth-round pick was 4-of-4 on field goals a few days after head coach Freddie Kitchens said that the team needed to see Seibert and his competitor Greg Joseph “get their act right and get the job done.”

“That’s pretty good, huh?” Kitchens said after Friday’s game, via Cleveland.com. “I like that. I like it a lot, that’s what he’s supposed to do.”

As a draft pick, Seibert had the inside track to getting the kicking job in Cleveland and acknowledged things haven’t gone as hoped this summer. He also said that he thinks the rough patches will make him better in the long run.

“There’s been frustrations, rookie coming into camp, a big learning experience as well, but if you don’t go through adversity you’re not going to be a better kicker,” Seibert said.

Joseph didn’t kick at all on Friday and there may not be a final choice until other teams have made their cuts, but Seibert’s chances of opening the season as the Browns’ kicker look better today than they did earlier in the week.