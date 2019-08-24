Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from 0.0 night

AP

Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t have to do much to be better than his last game.

But he was good by any standard Saturday night.

The 49ers quarterback bounced back from his John Blutarsky night against the Broncos Monday, with an extremely competent performance against the Chiefs.

Against the Chiefs Saturday, he played the entire first half, and completed 14-of-20 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

That 116.2 passer rating was exactly 116.2 points higher than his last game, when he was 1-of-6 for no yards against the Broncos.