Kaare Vedvik’s two field goal misses concern Mike Zimmer

The Vikings thought they finally had solved their kicking issues when they traded for Kaare Vedvik. They haven’t.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called his concern level “high” after Vedvik missed two field goals Saturday.

“Since we brought Vedvik in, [Matt] Wile’s been punting good, and [Dan] Bailey’s been kicking good,’’ Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Then Vedvik goes in there and misses field goals, so I’m at a loss on that.’’

Having traded a fifth-round draft choice for Vedvik, the Vikings’ expectation was that Vedvik would earn a roster spot as either a kicker or a punter. But Vedvik missed field goals of 43 (wide left) and 54 yards (wide right) in the Vikings’ 20-9 win over the Cardinals.

He made his two extra point attempts.

Vedvik did not punt, but he did kickoff. Bailey did not play.

“I do have expectations of myself.’’ Vedvik said. “I don’t like to not perform the way I want to perform, but that’s a part of being a gamer. You’ve got to come back, you’ve got to bounce back.’’