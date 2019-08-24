Kyler Murray: Everybody felt better about the way we played

Getty Images

Kyler Murray wasn’t concerned about the offense. Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t concerned about the offense.

The Cardinals, though, wanted a better showing Saturday after a disappointing showing a week ago.

Murray completed 14 of 21 passes for 137 yards in the 20-9 loss to the Vikings.

In Murray’s five drives, the Cardinals gained 184 yards and kicked three field goals.

“Knowing we’re not playing next week, nobody wants to come out here today and lay an egg,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “We didn’t put the ball in the end zone, but we sustained drives this week, and I think we were more consistent. Everybody felt better about the way we played.”

Murray will not play in the fourth preseason game.

He finished the preseason 23-of-36 for 193 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked three times and ran for 13 yards on five carries.

A week after going 3-for-8 for 12 yards and taking two sacks, one for a safety, Murray ends his preseason on a better note.

“He made quick decisions,” Kingsbury said. “We had some things we’d like to have back, but it’s all about progress. Each week we want to get better, and playing against a very good defense that showed multiple looks, I thought he handled himself fairly well.”