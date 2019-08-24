Lamar Miller carted off after taking hit to leg

Getty Images

Texans running back Lamar Miller was carted off the field after taking a helmet to his left knee.

On the Texans’ second play from scrimmage, Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins‘ helmet hit Miller squarely in the knee. Miller landed awkwardly.

Texans’ medical personnel didn’t need long to ask for the cart.

Miller appeared distraught, head in his hand. He kept his head lowered as teammates surrounded him once he was helped to the cart.

The injury, with 13:28 remaining in the first quarter, perhaps is what led to the Texans to pull Deshaun Watson after one series. Taiwan Jones replaced Miller.

The Texans recently traded with Cleveland for running back Duke Johnson.

UPDATE 7:38 P.M. ET: Starting right guard Zach Fulton also was carted off.