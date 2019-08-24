Lions’ injuries not as bad as initially feared

Getty Images

When Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jarrad Davis had to be helped off the field and carted to the locker room on Friday night, the injuries looked ugly, and there was immediate speculation that they could be season-ending. That turned out not to be the case.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said Ragnow and Davis will not be placed on injured reserve. How much time they’ll miss remains to be seen, but it appears to be weeks, not months.

“These injuries are not season ending,” Patricia said. “They’ll be healing day by day. We’re still evaluating where they’ll be at. The one great thing about these two guys is they have tremendous work ethic and we know they’re going to be working as hard as they can to get back as soon as possible.”

Patricia knows he would have been second-guessed about having key players on the field in the preseason at all if the injuries to Ragnow and Davis had been serious. Fortunately, both players should be back relatively soon.