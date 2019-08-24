Melvin Gordon trade chatter could return in wake of Lamar Miller’s injury

Getty Images

Before and after the Texans waived running back D'Onta Foreman, there was chatter about the possibility of looking into a trade with the Chargers for Melvin Gordon.

Earlier this month, the word was that the Texans weren’t interested in a deal for Gordon because they were satisfied with Lamar Miller as their starter. Miller went down with a knee injury on Saturday night, however, and initial word is that the team fears a torn ACL, which makes it easy to think that Houston might have a different idea about a potential trade.

Gordon has not reported to the Chargers and recent reports indicate he’s willing to stay away into the regular season. The Chargers seem confident in the Austin Ekeler/Justin Jackson combo in the backfield, so they might be amenable to a deal if the Texans come calling.

The Texans have their own potential, albeit difficult, trade chip in linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and putting everything together would make for one of the more interesting preseason swaps in recent memory.