Packers cut Darrin Hall

The Packers waived running back Darrin Hall, the team announced Saturday.

Hall was claimed off of waivers by the Packers from the Bengals on July 27.

Hall, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3. The Browns released him May 6, and the Bengals claimed him before cutting him two months later.

In college, Hall played 48 games with eight starts for Pitt, recording 381 carries for 2,189 yards and 21 touchdowns, along with 38 receptions for 267 yards and a score.