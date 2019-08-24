Report: Dolphins could trade or cut Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones, Kiko Alonso

Getty Images

Laremy Tunsil may not be going anywhere, but a few other well-known Dolphins players could be on the way out in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are open for business in trades, and names safety Reshad Jones, linebacker Kiko Alonso and receiver Kenny Stills as players who could be on the way out.

The question, however, is whether any teams would trade for any of them. Jones has a $13 million base salary, Stills has an $8 million base salary and Alonso has a $6.5 million base salary this season. Would any team really trade for those players, at those prices? If not, they could be at risk of getting cut.

Jones is not expected to be an every-down player despite his huge contract. Stills was called out by coach Brian Flores for not performing up to expectations in training camp. Alonso has reportedly been out-played in training camp by first-year linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who signed with the Dolphins this year after three seasons in the Canadian Football League.

The Dolphins are not expected to compete for a playoff berth this season, and it makes sense that they’d rather prioritize young, up-and-coming players than expensive veterans. Don’t be surprised if some big names are included in the Dolphins’ roster cuts next week.