Report: Dolphins turned down trade offers for Laremy Tunsil

Getty Images

The Dolphins are telling other teams that offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil isn’t going anywhere.

Teams have called to express interest in trading for Tunsil but the Dolphins turned them down, the Miami Herald reports.

The report also says the Dolphins have privately assured Tunsil that he’s not going anywhere amid social media rumors that the team might trade him.

Miami selected Tunsil with the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and he has developed into a good player for them, one who could be a centerpiece of their rebuilding efforts. He’s under contract for a very affordable $2.1 million this year, and then the Dolphins can keep him for the fifth-year option salary of $10.3 million next year.

Given Tunsil’s age and contract status, he’s a valuable piece of the roster and it’s hard to believe the Dolphins would let him get away. Any player can be traded for the right offer, but from all indications the Dolphins aren’t looking to get rid of Tunsil.