Report: Paul Worrilow retires, day after signing with Ravens

Paul Worrilow has decided not to join the Ravens after all.

Less than 24 hours after the Ravens announced the signing of Worrilow, a free agent linebacker, he decided to retire, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Worrilow missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL and wasn’t able to get on the field this preseason for the Eagles before getting cut. He was no lock to make the Ravens’ roster, and he has apparently decided it’s time to walk away.

The 29-year-old Worrilow started eight games for the Lions in 2017 and played four seasons for the Falcons before that. He signed with Atlanta in 2013 as an undrafted rookie out of Delaware.